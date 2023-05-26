South Carolina school bus crash sends 18 people including several students to hospital

GILBERT, S.C. — A school bus collided with a tanker truck Thursday in South Carolina, sending at least 18 people, mostly children, to the hospital, authorities said.
At least 17 children and one adult were taken to Lexington Medical Center for treatment, the hospital told WIS-TV.
There was no immediate information on their conditions or the cause of the crash.
The bus passengers were from Gilbert Middle School and Gilbert High schools.
Gilbert is about 30 miles (49 km) southwest of South Carolina’s capital of Columbia.