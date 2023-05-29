Uganda's president signs into law tough anti-gay legislation with death penalty in some cases

Uganda’s president has signed into law tough new anti-gay legislation supported by many in this East African country but widely condemned by rights activists and others abroad.
However, the new law still prescribes the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality,” which is defined as cases of sexual relations involving people infected with HIV as well as with minors and other categories of vulnerable people.
Parliamentary Speaker Anita Among said in a statement that the president had “answered the cries of our people” in signing the bill.