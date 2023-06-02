Toddler returned to parents after SUV stolen with child inside in Florida

The vehicle theft occurred Thursday morning outside a Holly Hill home, just north of Daytona Beach, after the 2-year-old boy was left sleeping in a car seat, Holly Hill police said in a news release.

HOLLY HILL, Fla. — A toddler was reunited with his parents in Florida shortly after someone stole his mother’s SUV with him inside, police said.

The child’s mother told officers that she pulled into the driveway of a relative’s house and ran inside to grab something. In a matter of seconds, someone walked from across the street, entered the vehicle and drove away with the child still in the SUV, police said