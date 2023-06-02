Milwaukee school bus engulfed in flames after driver safely evacuates 37 students

MILWAUKEE — A school bus driver in Milwaukee safely evacuated 37 students from her bus just before it became engulfed in flames.
“But then as I started to drive more, the smell and the smoke started to get thicker,” she told the television station for a story Thursday.
“I just told the kids, ‘let’s get off,’” Williams said. “I evacuated the bus, made sure everyone was off, and made them line up against a gate. And as soon as we stepped off the bus, I turned around and the bus was just — in flames.”
Firefighters put out the blaze and Williams, who is due to give birth in August, was taken to a hospital as a precaution. What caused the bus to catch fire is being investigated.
“It just feels good that I was able to get them off and no one was hurt,” she said. “That’s just my biggest concern because if it was my kid on the bus, I would want the bus driver to do the exact same thing.”