Four dead in Missouri after car crosses center line, strikes motorcyclists

AURORA, Mo. — Four people died and seven others were seriously injured when a car crossed the center line of a Missouri highway and struck five motorcycles.
All four people killed were from Aurora. They were James Olmsted, 59; Kameron Hale, 28; Linda Anderson, 61; and a 17-year-old girl whose name was not released. The patrol said Olmstead and Hale were drivers of motorcycles; Anderson and the girl were passengers.
The 51-year-old woman who was driving the Toyota was arrested on suspicion of impairment, the patrol told KYTV-TV. As of Sunday, no charges had been filed.