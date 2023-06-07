Man who shot at officer in patrol car dies after police shootout in Denver

The officer was shot three times in the torso but all the rounds were stopped by his bulletproof vest, Denver police chief Ron Thomas said. The officer was in “significant discomfort” but in stable condition at a hospital, he said.

According to Thomas, the officer was sitting in a patrol vehicle near the hotel entrance when he saw a man walk inside the hotel and then out again. The man, whose name has not been released, then began shooting at the officer first from the passenger side of the patrol car and then the driver’s side.