Clerk charged with murder; 2nd recent fatal shooting at a Detroit gas station

DETROIT — A clerk was charged with murder Thursday in a second recent middle-of-the-night fatal shooting at Detroit gas stations related to disputes with customers.
Moments earlier, clerk Moad Al-Gaham had removed a beef stick from McNary’s pocket and then refused to let him pay for it, the prosecutor said.
Al-Gaham was in a “place of safety on the other side of a locked glass door and pulled the trigger,” Worthy said, adding that the clerk was in no “immediate danger.”
Al-Gaham, 40, was ordered to jail without bond. A message seeking comment was left for his attorney.
On May 6, at a different Detroit gas station, a customer fatally shot another customer. A clerk, who was behind security glass, had remotely locked the door during an argument over a failed electronic purchase.
Worthy charged Al-Hassan Aiyash, 22, with involuntary manslaughter, alleging that his actions contributed to the shooting. He has pleaded not guilty.