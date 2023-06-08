The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Ex-boyfriend of missing Minnesota woman arrested after human remains found along roadway

By
June 8, 2023 at 10:20 a.m. EDT

WINONA, Minn. — A Minnesota man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend, after a deputy found human remains in a rural area.

Madeline Kingsbury, whose 27th birthday was June 1, was last seen on March 31 after dropping off her two young children at daycare in Winona, a southern Minnesota town of about 26,000 residents. Police said a deputy found human remains Wednesday afternoon in brush along a highway near Mabel, about 46 miles (74 kilometers) south of Winona.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the remains, but a news release from Winona police said the body was discovered “using information generated during the Madeline Kingsbury investigation.”

Later Wednesday, police arrested a 29-year-old man who is the father of Kingsbury’s two children. Jail logs show that he was being held on suspicion of second-degree murder, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported. As of Thursday morning, charges have not been filed.

Kingsbury’s children, ages 2 and 5, have been in the custody of her parents since she went missing.

Police said in a Facebook post that a news conference was expected Thursday.

Loading...