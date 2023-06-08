Nursing home resident pleads guilty to murder, rape of 80-year-old invalid

INDIANAPOLIS — A 61-year-old Indianapolis nursing home resident pleaded guilty to murder and rape Thursday in the death of an 80-year-old invalid last year.
Documents say Freeman admitted to having sex with Newnum, but said it was consensual. It wasn’t clear why Freeman was a resident of the nursing home.
The Marion County Coroner’s Office ruled Newnum died of asphyxiation by smothering.
Newnum’s family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Homestead, which is owned by Adams County Memorial Hospital, a small hospital in northeast Indiana. The hospital contracts with Cincinnati-based CommuniCare to operate the facility.
The lawsuit claims the woman’s death was the “inevitable result” of poor staffing and horrible conditions at the facility.
A spokesperson for Homestead said it does not comment on pending litigation.