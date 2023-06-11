New York firefighter drowns while trying to rescue daughter at Jersey Shore beach, authorities say

NEW YORK — A New York City firefighter lost his life while trying to save his daughter, who became distressed while swimming at a New Jersey beach, authorities said.

The 39-year-old reportedly went into the water at Sylvania Avenue beach in Avon-by-the-Sea around 8:30 a.m. to assist his 15-year-old daughter. It was not immediately clear what happened to the girl to require assistance near a jetty, the station reported.