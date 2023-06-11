13 injured as violence erupts at early morning Syracuse, New York, street party

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — At least 13 people were injured early Sunday when an apparent street party in Syracuse, New York, turned violent.
All of those injured, three males and 10 females between the ages of 17 and 25, are expected to survive, he said. The 13 known victims were located on the street or later at hospitals, Malinowski said.
Police went to the scene just before 12:30 a.m. to investigate a report of shots being fired.
Police were investigating Sunday to determine what led to the violence and whether the stabbings preceded or followed the shots being fired.