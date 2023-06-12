Maryland police say man charged with murder in 3 shooting deaths and 3 injured

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A man has been charged in a shooting that killed three men, including a father and son, and wounded three others in a dispute in his neighborhood in Maryland’s capital city, police announced Monday.
Smith surrendered peacefully Sunday night, the police chief said, and he was ordered held without bond.
Jackson identified the victims as Nicholas Mireles, 55, of Odenton, Maryland; Mario Antonio Mireles Ruiz, 27, of Annapolis and Christian Marlon Segovia, 25, of Annapolis.
Police responded to a home around 7:50 p.m. Sunday and found six people had been shot. The three wounded were in stable condition Monday, Jackson said.