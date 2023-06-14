Police say 2 men fatally shot after road rage incident on Interstate 25 in Denver

DENVER — Two men were fatally shot after a road rage incident involving two vehicles on Interstate 25 in Denver, police said.
The shooting suspect started to drive away, but the other driver grabbed onto that vehicle and the shooting suspect fired at him too, causing the victim to fall, police said.
A Denver detective who happened to be driving by when the shooting happened, followed the suspect’s vehicle and called for uniformed officers to arrest the 25-year-old driver. He was arrested during a traffic stop without incident.
Police have not released any information about what happened before the cars pulled over.