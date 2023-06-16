2024 trial date set for 2 men in Vermont murder-for-hire case

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Two men facing federal charges connected to the 2018 abduction and killing of a Vermont man are scheduled to go on trial in the fall of 2024, a judge decided Friday.
Banks, of Colorado, who prosecutors say abducted and killed Davis, changed his plea to guilty earlier this month.
Prosecutors say Banks was part of a plot that began when Davis had been threatening to go to the FBI to report he’d been involved in a fraudulent oil deal with Gumrukcu. Davis’ body was found by the side of a snowy Vermont back road.
A fourth person, Aren Lee Ethridge, of Las Vegas, pleaded guilty in July and is awaiting sentencing.