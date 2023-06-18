Shooting suspect arrested after 5 people wounded near Washington state music festival

GEORGE, Wash. — Five people were injured in a shooting near a Washington state campground area hosting a music festival Saturday night, police said.
Five victims suffered gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said in a social media post. The names and conditions of the victims were not immediately available.
Police said a nearby concert was going ahead as planned. KREM-TV reported the concert was an electronic dance music festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre.
Organizers of the Beyond Wonderland festival posted a tweet asking concertgoers to avoid a specific gate to the campground but said there was no danger.