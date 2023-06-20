7-year-old fatally shoots 5-year-old child in eastern Kentucky

Life-saving measures were attempted, but the child was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson County coroner, police said. An investigation continues, said police, who did not identify those involved.

An initial investigation found that the shooting reported Monday evening at the home in McKee was accidental, Kentucky State Police said in a statement.

There have been more than 150 unintentional shootings by children in the U.S. so far this year, including three others in Kentucky, resulting in at least 58 deaths and 101 injuries, according to the Everytown for Gun Safety advocacy group.