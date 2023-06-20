Rapper Quando Rondo jailed on drug, gang charges in Georgia

The 24-year-old rapper, whose given name is Tyquian Terrel Bowman, was behind bars in the Chatham County jail Tuesday. According to court records, he has a bond hearing scheduled Friday.

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The rapper Quando Rondo has been jailed after being indicted on drug and gang charges in his hometown of Savannah.

Bowman and 18 others were indicted by a grand jury Wednesday. The indictment charged Bowman with four counts, including being a manager of an illegal street gang known as “Rollin’ 60’s.” Other charges say Bowman conspired with others to distribute marijuana and to buy pills of the opioid hydrocodone.