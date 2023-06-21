Coast Guard suspends search for ship's crew member reported overboard off Southern California

LOS ANGELES — Searchers were unable to find a crew member who fell off a cargo ship in the ocean off Southern California, the Coast Guard said.
The Coast Guard broadcast an alert to vessels in the area and sent a helicopter, a small boat and a cutter to conduct the search.
“The decision to suspend an active search is never easy and is only made after exhaustive efforts to find the missing person,” said Chief Warrant Officer John Rose, the search coordinator at Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach.