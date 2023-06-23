1 worker dies in an explosion at an Illinois ammunition factory

EAST ALTON, Ill. — An explosion at an Illinois ammunition factory killed one employee, authorities said.
“There was a loud explosion heard throughout the town,” East Alton Mayor Darren Carlton said.
TV stations reported that the explosion Thursday involved a truck. Winchester said it would fully investigate the “tragedy.”
“Our thoughts and prayers are with our employee’s family and coworkers,” the company said in a statement.
Winchester’s manufacturing operations are located in East Alton and Oxford, Mississippi. It makes ammunition for various markets, including the U.S. military.