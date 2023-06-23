Worker dead after explosion at North Carolina plant

WADESBORO, N.C. — One worker is dead after an explosion at a North Carolina plant, according to a county official.
There’s no threat to the community, Diggs said.
The explosion was at an ancillary building at the site, Darling Ingredients spokesperson Suann Guthrie said, and the rendering plant, where otherwise unusable parts of slaughtered animals are turned into usable products, has been shut down during the investigation, Darling Ingredients spokesperson Suann Guthrie said.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our employee,” Guthrie said.