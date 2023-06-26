Pilot killed when small plane hits North Carolina home, 3 inside unharmed, officials say

SOUTHPORT, N.C. — A pilot was killed when a single-engine plane crashed into a home a few blocks from an airport in coastal North Carolina on Sunday, and three people in the home escaped without injury, officials said.

Firefighters found the plane fully engulfed in flames, with the exterior of the home burning too, Southport Fire Chief Charles Drew said in a social media post. The people in the home at the time got out on their own and the fire was contained within 15 minutes, he said.