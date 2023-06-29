Man faces federal charges for swastika on Michigan synagogue

HANCOCK, Mich. — A man has been charged in federal court with defacing one of Michigan’s oldest synagogues with a swastika in 2019.
“No one should be the target of hate because of their race, ethnicity, religion or any other status,” U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said.
A message seeking comment was left with Weeden’s attorney.
It wasn’t immediately clear why there was a nearly four-year gap between the vandalism and the indictment. An email seeking comment was sent to Totten’s office.
In 2021, a New Jersey man, Richard Tobin, was sentenced to a year in prison for conspiring to direct others to deface Temple Jacob as well as a synagogue in Racine, Wisconsin. Tobin admitted he was a member of a white supremacist group.
Construction of Temple Jacob was completed in 1912.