Suspect in fatal shooting at a New Mexico movie theater will remain jailed until his trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man accused in a deadly movie theater shooting in Albuquerque will remain in jail until trial, a judge ruled.
Witnesses told police that a man, later identified as Padilla, arrived at the theater with his girlfriend and found another couple in at least one of their reserved seats.
According to a criminal complaint, theater staff attempted to help resolve the dispute but it escalated with a hurled bucket of popcorn, shoving and ultimately, gunfire.
Authorities said Michael Tenorio was shot twice and died at the scene.
Padilla has no previous criminal record, but a judge on Monday granted prosecutors’ request that he be held until trial.
Court records show Padilla has yet to be appointed an attorney who could speak on his behalf.