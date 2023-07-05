Indiana legislator convicted of drunken driving publicly acknowledges he used 'horrible' judgment

SEYMOUR, Ind. — An Indiana legislator convicted of drunken driving publicly acknowledged on Wednesday that he used “horrible” judgment.
Lucas smelled of alcohol, failed a field sobriety exam and had a blood-alcohol level of 0.097% on a portable breath test device more than an hour after the crash, according to a state trooper’s affidavit. The state’s legal limit to drive is 0.08%.
In a deal with prosecutors, he pleaded guilty on June 12 to misdemeanor charges of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident. He will face no jail time as long as he completes at least 180 days of probation. His legislative colleagues did not discipline him.
“I recently made mistakes and exercised horrible judgement,” Lucas wrote Wednesday, adding later in the post: “I’ve learned and will continue to learn every day for the rest of my life from these mistakes. ... I am and will be a much better person because of this.”