Texas officials name suspect arrested and charged in arson that killed 5 in San Marcos in 2018

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Officials in San Marcos, Texas, have named the man charged with intentionally starting a fire five years ago which killed five people and displaced 200 others.
Days after the fire, four bodies were found in a single apartment building, the city fire marshal said. Built in 1970s, it did not have a sprinkler system.
Ferguson is being held at the Hays County Jail on one count of arson causing bodily injury or death, a first degree felony which is punishable with up to life in prison.