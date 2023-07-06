Florida parents charged in death of toddler left in car overnight after Fourth of July party

LAKELAND, Fla. — A toddler died after her parents left her in a hot car overnight following a Fourth of July party in Florida, authorities said Thursday.
The couple submitted to drug tests, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Joel Rondon tested positive for methamphetamines, marijuana and alcohol. His wife was positive for marijuana and alcohol.
An autopsy ruled the toddler’s cause of death as hyperthermia. The couple was arrested Thursday. It was not immediately clear if the Rondons, both 33, have hired an attorney who could comment on the allegations.