Authorities make arrest in San Marcos apartment complex fire that killed 5

SAN MARCOS, Texas — An arrest has been made nearly five years after a fire intentionally set in a housing complex killed five people and displaced 200 more in San Marcos, Texas, the city announced Wednesday.
Later that year, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said the fire had been set on purpose, and the five deaths were ruled homicides.
Authorities gave little other details, including the name of the suspect. They planned to say more Thursday during a press conference.