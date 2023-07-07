Woman arrested outside Taylor Swift's beachfront Rhode Island home on trespassing charge

The woman was discovered in front of the home and arrested on Monday, said Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella.

WESTERLY, R.I. — A woman who was previously warned to stay away from Taylor Swift's home in Rhode Island was arrested this week outside the beachfront property, police said.

Overzealous fans have been a problem for Swift over the years, with several arrests at her homes.

In July 2019, an Iowa man who said he wanted to meet Swift was arrested near her beachfront mansion carrying a crowbar and lock picks, and a New Jersey man was caught inside the home months later. A Florida man who broke into Swift’s home in New York City in 2018 was sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to criminal contempt and attempted burglary.