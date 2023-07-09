1 dead, 15 injured after SUV traveling wrong way collides with Chicago bus

A man was driving a Dodge Journey south along northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive when it crashed into a Chicago Transit Authority bus about 6 a.m. near the city’s Kenwood neighborhood, police said.

A female passenger in the SUV, which caught fire after the crash, was pronounced dead at a hospital, while the SUV’s driver and another female passenger were taken to hospitals in critical condition, police said.