Man suspected of shooting Georgia prosecutor's investigator arrested

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Police arrested a man Monday suspected of shooting and injuring an investigator with a metro Atlanta prosecutor’s office while both were driving. The investigator with the Gwinnett County district attorney’s office was not on duty when he was shot in the leg around 6 p.m. Friday by another driver, police said. The motive was not immediately known and the investigator’s injuries were not considered to be life threatening.

Over the weekend, detectives determined that the suspected shooter was driving a 2019 Jeep Cherokee and identified him as Tyler Dewayne Moore, 27, Sgt. Michele Pihera, a county police spokesperson, said in an email. When officers went to his house in Auburn late Sunday, Moore was not home, but the officers impounded his vehicle.

Early Monday, officers were sent to the county jail, where Moore was waiting at the main entrance, Pihera said. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, and second-degree criminal damage to property.

Moore was booked into the Gwinnett County jail, and it wasn’t immediately clear whether he had a lawyer who could comment.

Police said Friday that they didn’t know whether the shooting resulted from “road rage” or whether the investigator was targeted. There were no markings on the investigator’s vehicle to indicate that he was with the district attorney’s office, Pihera said.

Gwinnett County, just northeast of Atlanta, is Georgia’s second-most populous county, with more than 950,000 people.

