Madonna says she's 'on the road to recovery' following ICU stay, postpones North American tour dates

LOS ANGELES — Madonna says she is focused on her health and getting back on stage after a “serious bacterial infection" that led to her hospitalization in an an intensive care unit for several days last month.

“I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,” the pop superstar wrote on Instagram. “My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show.”