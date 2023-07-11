Man charged with murder in fatal drive-by shooting of 9-year-old suburban Chicago boy

FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. — A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal drive-by shooting of a 9-year-old boy attending his grandmother’s birthday party in suburban Chicago, police said Tuesday.

The boy was playing in an alley at the time of the shooting around 10:15 p.m. Saturday. Four to six shots were fired from a moving vehicle, Franklin Park police director Michael Witz said in a statement Sunday night. The boy was struck in the chest and died after being taken to a hospital, police said.