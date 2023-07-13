Powerball jackpot climbs to $875 million for Saturday after no winner in latest drawing

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $875 million after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing.
The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion Powerball last November.
The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 36 consecutive drawings.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.