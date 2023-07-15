Former leader of Brooklyn crime-control group pleads guilty to sexually abusing teenage girl

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — The former leader of a safety patrol in Brooklyn’s ultra-Orthodox Jewish community pleaded guilty Friday to charges he sexually abused a teenage girl. The plea allows Jacob Daskal, who led a neighborhood watch group called a shomrim, to avoid a trial in a case that alleged he groomed a 15-year-old girl for sex.

As part of the plea agreement, Daskal must register as a sex offender, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn.

Authorities said Daskal subjected to the girl to sexual acts over a three-month period in 2017. He was arrested in 2018.

“The defendant has admitted he abused his power, trust and position in the community by committing deplorable acts against a child in his care,” said U.S. Attorney Breon Peace.

Daskal faces a minimum prison sentence of 14 years.

Daskal headed the Boro Park Shomrim Society, an Orthodox Jewish crime-patrol group associated with the New York Police Department.

