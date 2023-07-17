2 die when their dirt bike collides with SUV; neither was wearing a helmet

WAREHAM, Mass. — Two people died over the weekend when the dirt bike they were riding collided with an SUV near a shopping plaza in Massachusetts, authorities said.
Emergency responders found them unresponsive in the road with serious injuries. They were taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
Neither victim was wearing a helmet, and the dirt bike did not have lights, according to the statement.
The preliminary investigation indicates that the SUV was taking a left turn when the dirt bike crashed into it. The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene.
Stocker was a student at Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational High School in Wakefield, the principal said in a statement.
“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Robert, a beloved student at Northeast Metro Tech,” Superintendent David DiBarri said.
The school is making grief counselors available all week, he said.