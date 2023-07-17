Child star Mia Armstrong is working on a picture book about her experiences with Down syndrome

Random House Children’s Books announced Monday that Armstrong’s “I Am a Masterpiece!” will be released next January. Illustrated by Alexandra Thompson and co-written by Armstrong and author Marissa Moss, the book is Armstrong’s way of helping kids see the world as she sees it.

“I wrote this story because I want to inspire other people to love their own stories and be proud of who they are,” the 12-year-old Armstrong said in a statement. “Down syndrome does not define me and is just one small part of who I am. I’m also an actress, a model, a voiceover artist, a rock climber, a thrill seeker, a daughter, a sister, and a friend. My dream is for ‘I Am a Masterpiece!” to help kids everywhere recognize that people with Down syndrome are capable, strong and unique and that all people deserve to be accepted and loved.”