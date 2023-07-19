Bus crash in southern Algeria leaves 34 dead and a dozen injured

Thirty-four people were killed and 12 injured when a bus and pickup truck collided on a highway in southern Algeria on Wednesday, prompting a huge fire, the Algerian Civil Protection service said.

The collision, which occurred around 4 a.m. in Tamanrasset province in the Sahara Desert, resulted in both vehicles being engulfed in flames, according to the civil protection service. All passengers were caught in the blaze, it said in a statement. The cause of the crash was being investigated.