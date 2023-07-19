Alabama's first execution since they were paused last November may proceed on Thursday, court says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A federal appeals court on Wednesday refused to stop an upcoming execution in Alabama, rejecting an inmate’s argument that the state has a history of botched lethal injections.
Ivey ordered the review after two lethal injections were called off because of difficulties inserting IVs. Advocacy groups said a third execution, carried out after a delay because of IV problems, was botched, though the state disputes that.
A divided panel from the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Barber’s execution could proceed. The judges said the state conducted a review of execution procedures and his assertion that the “same pattern would continue to occur” was “purely speculative.”
Barber was convicted in the 2001 beating death of 75-year-old Dorothy Epps. Prosecutors said Barber, a handyman who knew Epps’ daughter, confessed to killing her with a claw hammer and fleeing with her purse.
Jurors voted 11-1 to recommend a death sentence, which a judge imposed.