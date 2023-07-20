Beach closures because of contamination prevent sunbathers from taking a dip to beat the heat

Many sunbathers who want to take a dip in the cool water to escape the summer heat are being thwarted by high bacteria levels in water at popular beaches across New England.
Most of the closures were because of high levels of E. coli associated with waste. Others were for algae blooms, some of which can be toxic.
Some of the high levels of bacteria in lakes and ponds can be linked to heavy rainfall that caused flooding and contamination, including agricultural runoff. That’s also contributing to problems in coastal waters.
Swimming in contaminated water can cause problems skin rashes to gastrointestinal and respiratory issues.
Environmental groups have called on Massachusetts officials to take steps to stop sewage overflows and pollution runoff.
Last year, 274 Massachusetts beaches were potentially unsafe for swimming on at least one testing day, according to Environment Massachusetts Research & Policy Center’s latest report on bacteria testing.