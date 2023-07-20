Pilot dies after small plane crashes into field in western Missouri

KEARNEY, Mo. — A pilot died Thursday after a small plane crashed into a field in western Missouri.
The pilot’s name has not been released. No one else was on the plane.
The sheriff’s office said the twin-engine Piper aircraft took off from a small airport near the crash site. The plane had just fueled up, and the 140 gallons (529.96 litres) of fuel on board contributed to the fire, the office said in a news release.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the accident.