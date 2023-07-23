Weekend shootings leave at least 6 dead, 20 others wounded in Chicago

CHICAGO — Six people have died and at least 20 others were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago.
A man was found shot inside an overturned vehicle about 1:25 a.m. Sunday. He later was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.
A 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead at a hospital after being shot Friday night, also on the city’s South Side.
Since Friday, Chicago police responded to at least nine separate shooting scenes. Forty people were shot, four fatally, across Chicago over the July 14 weekend, according to WLS-TV.