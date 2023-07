It wasn’t clear how high the deck was or how far people fell when it collapsed Sunday at the home near Lake Martin, a large reservoir northeast of Montgomery that is a popular recreation area.

DADEVILLE, Ala. — An outdoor deck collapsed at a house in Alabama, seriously injuring at least six people, authorities said.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the deck collapsed, said Ben Wilkerson, chief of a volunteer fire and rescue department in the area. About 15 people were on it at the time. Everyone is expected to recover.