Ex-Mississippi prison guard pleads guilty to federal charge in 2019 inmate beating

JACKSON, Miss. — A former Mississippi prison guard pleaded guilty to a federal charge Thursday in the 2019 beating of an inmate, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Hill beat an inmate with a pepper spray canister and repeatedly punched the inmate in the head, the indictment said. The inmate was not resisting and was on the ground in the fetal position while being beaten and kicked.