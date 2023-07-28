Canadian border agents seize $6 million in cocaine at North Dakota entry point

PEMBINA, N.D. — Canadian border agents seized nearly 140 pounds (63 kilograms) of cocaine worth $6 million from a commercial truck seeking to enter the country from northeastern North Dakota, officials said.

The haul was found July 14 in a search of the truck at the Emerson port of entry in southern Manitoba, just north of the border crossing at Pembina, North Dakota, according to a joint statement released Thursday by the Canada Border Services Agency and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.