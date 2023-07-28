Woman sentenced to 9 years in prison for mailing racist threats

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky woman has been sentenced to nine years in prison for mailing racist threats to her neighbors, the Justice Department said.

Suzanne Craft, 55, of Louisville, sent multiple threatening letters through the U.S. Postal Service in 2020 to an interracial family who lived in the same neighborhood, according to court documents. Many of the letters contained threats of violence and racial slurs, the Justice Department said in a statement.