4 dead, 2 injured in separate aircraft accidents in Wisconsin, authorities say

OSHKOSH, Wis. — Two people were killed and two others injured Saturday in a midair collision at an airport in Wisconsin.
The association, citing the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, said two people were killed and two injured. The injured were taken to a local hospital and were in stable condition.
The association said further information would be released as additional details are confirmed. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.
Separately, a plane earlier Saturday crashed into Lake Winnebago near Oshkosh, killing two people, according to the sheriff’s office. The NTSB is also investigating that case, which involved a single-engine North American T-6 aircraft.