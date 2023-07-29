4 dead, 2 injured in separate aircraft accidents in Wisconsin, authorities say

OSHKOSH, Wis. — Two people were killed and two others injured Saturday in a midair collision at an airport in Wisconsin.

A Rotorway 162F helicopter and an ELA Eclipse 10 gyrocopter collided shortly after noon local time at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, authorities said. The aircraft belonged to individuals attending the Experimental Aircraft Association’s annual fly-in convention in Oshkosh but were not involved in the air show, a statement from the organization said.