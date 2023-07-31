Man gets 40 years for prison escape bid months before expected release date from 7-year sentence

PEARL, Miss. — A Mississippi man was sentenced Monday to 40 years in state prison for breaking out of a correctional facility and holding two people at gunpoint last year, just months before he was to have completed a seven-year sentence.

Huffman, who escaped from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in August 2022, had nearly completed the seven-year sentence for aggravated assault with an expected release date in December of that year.

After Huffman fled the prison, he broke into a nearby home and held three people at gunpoint for hours, according to authorities. They said Huffman then stole a car from one of those held hostage before crashing it and fleeing on foot. He was later found hiding in a trash can and captured two miles (3.2 kilometers) from the prison, WLBT-TV reported.