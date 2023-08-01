News anchor carried the secret of her mother's murder as Vermont police investigated

WINDHAM, Vt. — The death of a Connecticut television news anchor’s mother last winter is being investigated as a homicide, Vermont State Police said.
Law enforcement officials delayed releasing the April conclusion that her death was a homicide to protect the investigation. There has been no arrest.
Voight is the mother of NBC Connecticut news anchor Heidi Voight, who posted on social media that she’d been carrying a “painful secret.”
“This has broken me and changed me. But I am my mother’s daughter, and I will come back stronger. I will fight for her,” she wrote.