2 US Navy sailors arrested on charges tied to national security and China

SAN DIEGO — Two U.S. Navy sailors have been arrested on charges related to national security and tied to China, U.S. officials said Thursday.
Another sailor was arrested at Naval Base Ventura County north of Los Angeles and charged with conspiracy and receipt of a bribe from a Chinese official, the U.S. officials said. It was unclear if the two cases were related.
The U.S. Justice Department declined to comment when contacted by The Associated Press. Federal officials were expected to release more details at a press conference scheduled in San Diego later Thursday.
Baldor reported from Washington.