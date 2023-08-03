Mexican marines find 110 pounds of dynamite in drug cartel lab

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mexican marines found 110 pounds (50 kilograms) of dynamite hidden in a methamphetamine laboratory run by a drug cartel, the navy said Thursday. The navy said the explosives may have been intended for use in “mines and explosive artifacts” of the kind that cartels have been increasingly using to attack law enforcement personnel in Mexico.

“It could be used to manufacture bombs, as well as mines and other explosive artifacts that would be capable of damaging highly armored vehicles,” the Navy Depaertment said in a statement.

Other explosives were also found at the site, a cave-like structure in the northern state of Sinaloa. Sinaloa is the headquarters of the drug cartel of the same name.

Marines also found three other drug labs holding almost one ton (8,620 kilograms) of “nearly finished” meth in the raids that took place starting Monday.

In July, another drug cartel set off a coordinated series of seven roadway bombs in western Mexico that killed four police officers and two civilians. The governor of Jalisco state said the explosions were a trap set by the cartel to kill law enforcement personnel.

The two dead civilians were in a vehicle that happened to be passing the spot when the explosives detonated in Tlajomulco, near the state capital of Guadalajara. The bombs may have been remotely detonated. They were so powerful they tore craters in the road, destroyed at least four vehicles and wounded 14 other people.

It was the latest example of the increasingly open, military-style challenge posed by the country’s drug cartels.

In June, another cartel used a car bomb to kill a National Guard officer in the neighboring state of Guanajuato.

Explosives also wounded 10 soldiers in the neighboring state of Michoacan in 2022 and killed a civilian.

Explosives aren’t the only escalation in the methods of Mexican cartels. Cartel turf battles in Michoacan state have featured the use of trenches, pillboxes, homemade armored cars and drones modified to drop small bombs.